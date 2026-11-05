Uil pensionati: information helps prevent scams

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“In Priolo Gargallo an elderly woman thwarted a scam targeting her and enabled two arrests. A happy ending, an example of how to defend yourself in four steps against a worrying and widespread phenomenon: get informed, open your eyes, stay alert and report it.”

The general secretaries of UilPensionati Sicilia and UilPensionati Siracusa, Claudio Barone and Emanuele Sorrentino, commented thus on reports of an attempted “fake carabiniere scam” and expressed “gratitude to the police not only for responding immediately and effectively to the victim’s report, but above all for their prevention work, which every day sees them alongside elderly people in the vital task of raising awareness of scam risks”.

“In this awareness-raising effort,” Barone and Sorrentino concluded, “we at Uil Pensionati are also playing our part. We believe, in fact, in the need to build up defences and the ability to protect oneself against a despicable crime that is concerning not only for the financial damage but, even more, for the psychological and physical impact on its victims.”