Pancreatic cancer: €500,000 drug approved, a turning point for Jessica Scarpa and Lombardy’s response

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MILAN – A battle of civilisation and hope that united thousands of people has finally reached an institutional outcome. Lombardy’s regional government will purchase the €500,000 cancer drug for Jessica Scarpa, the young woman with a severe form of pancreatic cancer whose story has deeply moved the web in recent weeks.

The case had gone beyond personal boundaries after Jessica herself, faced with the impossibility of privately affording the exorbitant cost of treatment, decided to launch a fundraising campaign. The goal was to access a highly specialised therapy capable of offering a real therapeutic chance and extending her life.

From online mobilisation to regional health intervention

Jessica’s appeal triggered a genuine chain of help on social media, where countless users, associations and citizens mobilised both to support the online collection and to call for direct action by the health authorities.

Given the severity of the clinical picture and the extraordinary human and ethical significance of the case, Lombardy’s health institutions activated procedures to fast-track the extraordinary purchase of the drug. The region’s decision will allow Jessica to start treatment without waiting for lengthy bureaucratic processes and without burdening her family’s private resources.

Right to health and high-cost drugs: a symbolic case

Jessica Scarpa’s story refocuses attention on fair and timely access to cutting-edge cancer treatments, which are often characterised by enormous production and market costs for public health systems.

The step taken by Lombardy marks an important victory for the protection of the fundamental right to health, demonstrating the centrality of the alliance between citizens, information and institutions when it comes to saving a human life.