Shots fired at a bar in Syracuse, Bandiera: “This strikes at the whole community”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

After shots were fired on viale Regina Margherita in Syracuse, deputy mayor Edy Bandiera has expressed solidarity with the bar owner. “To the businessman Jean Iraci,” Bandiera said, “to his integrity and his courage, I wish to express my closeness and solidarity, to him, to his family and to his staff. Anyone who invests, creates jobs and keeps Syracuse alive with honesty and courage must never feel alone.”

“To attack a business,” Bandiera concluded, “is to strike at the whole community. I have full confidence in the work of the police and I hope the culprits are identified as soon as possible. Syracuse is a city that wants to live by work, by hospitality and by freedom, not by fear.”