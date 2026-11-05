Paternò: man attempts to harass volunteer during outreach work and is reported for sexual violence

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PATERNÒ – A 40-year-old homeless man from Paternò has been reported to the judicial authorities by officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) on suspicion of sexual violence. He is alleged to have approached a volunteer who was carrying out outreach work in the area.

The incident took place during the association’s regular activities to help people in need.

The assault and the swift response of those present

According to the reconstruction by officers from Adrano police station, the man approached the woman, first making explicit sexual comments and then attempting unwanted physical contact.

Fellow volunteers on the scene prevented the situation from escalating:

Immediate assistance : the victim’s colleagues intervened at once to stop the emergency.

: the victim’s colleagues intervened at once to stop the emergency. Removal of the aggressor: the man was quickly removed from the outreach area.

The investigation and identification of the man

After the victim filed a criminal complaint, officers from Adrano police station launched prompt inquiries that enabled them to identify the 40-year-old homeless man and report him to the judicial authorities for sexual violence.