Pachino: driver dies in single-vehicle crash in contrada Morghella

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PACHINO – A serious single-vehicle crash with tragic consequences occurred in recent hours in Pachino, specifically along the road through contrada Morghella. A man died from the severe injuries sustained in the violent impact of his car.

According to an initial reconstruction, the victim was driving his Audi A3 when, for reasons still under investigation by the authorities, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The crash and the rescue effort

The car’s uncontrolled path ended in a violent collision with a boundary wall bordering the road. Due to the force of the impact, the vehicle then overturned, coming to rest inside land adjacent to the carriageway.

An emergency call was made immediately, and the following arrived with sirens blaring:

118 paramedics : arrived to perform initial resuscitation.

: arrived to perform initial resuscitation. Air ambulance : dispatched urgently given the desperate seriousness of the driver’s condition.

: dispatched urgently given the desperate seriousness of the driver’s condition. Carabinieri and Municipal Police: engaged in traffic management and carrying out the necessary surveys to determine the exact dynamics of the crash.

Died during transfer to the helipad

Despite the speed of the rescue and the deployment of the air ambulance, there was unfortunately nothing that could be done for the man. The injuries sustained in the collision and the overturning proved too severe, and his heart tragically stopped during the ambulance transfer to the air ambulance landing area.