Rome: 22-year-old Eitan Bondì sentenced to 4 months for shooting at ANPI activists on 25 April

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – The trial with an abbreviated procedure against Eitan Bondì, the 22-year-old charged following the unrest on the sidelines of the 25 April demonstration, during which shots were fired at two activists from ANPI (National Association of Italian Partisans), has concluded before the preliminary hearing judge in Rome.

The judge sentenced the young man to 4 months in prison, while also ordering the conditional suspension of the sentence.

The downgraded charge and acquittal on the weapons offence

The judge’s decision reduced the original charges brought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office:

Downgraded charge : The attempted bodily harm charge was reclassified as the less serious offence of assault.

: The attempted bodily harm charge was reclassified as the less serious offence of assault. Acquittal on the weapons charge: The 22-year-old was fully acquitted of the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The events date back to Liberation Day on 25 April, when, on the fringes of the Rome march, there were moments of extreme tension that culminated in the injury of the two ANPI demonstrators. With the abbreviated procedure ruling, the curtain falls on the first instance of the judicial case.