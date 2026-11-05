Pachino: father and son shot, three jailed

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Three men from Pachino remain in prison after appearing this morning before the preliminary investigations judge at Syracuse Court, Alessandra Gigli, following their detention ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office after an investigation by the Flying Squad. Fabiano Salerno, 46, Sebastiano Cammisuli, 22, and Giulio Quartarone, 42, assisted by lawyers Junio Celesti and Salvatore Di Fede, are accused of attempted murder. At the end of the custody hearing, the judge for preliminary investigations upheld the detention and ordered a precautionary measure of imprisonment for all three under investigation.

The incident took place late on Monday evening in via Solferino, Pachino. According to the reconstruction by investigators from the local public security police station, a scuffle broke out between a group of hooded individuals armed with baseball bats and a pistol on one side, and a father and son on the other. Four people arrived at the scene in two cars. After getting out of the vehicle, Quartarone reportedly had a heated argument with one of the two relatives, which escalated into a fight. During the scuffle, Quartarone was injured in the legs by a stab wound and had to be treated by medical staff at Avola hospital. According to an initial reconstruction of events, it appears that Salerno then urged Cammisuli to pull the trigger, hitting the victim in the foot and grazing the father’s shoulder. The attackers then fled in the two cars.

The motive for the argument that turned violent remains unclear, but it is believed to be linked to a small unpaid debt for a drug deal.