Messina: major fire in Piazza Cavallotti as 30 Fire Brigade crew tackle blaze on building roof

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MESSINA – Hours of concern in the heart of Messina. The Fire Brigade is currently engaged in a major operation in Piazza Felice Cavallotti due to a large fire affecting the roof and top floor of a building in the centre.

Around 30 national service personnel are on site, working to contain the fire and prevent the flames from spreading into the homes and lower floors of the building.

Extinguishing operations and resources on the ground

The alarm was raised quickly, bringing several rescue teams from the Messina provincial command to the scene:

Containment from above : A turntable ladder is being used to tackle the flames at the highest and most inaccessible points of the structure.

: A turntable ladder is being used to tackle the flames at the highest and most inaccessible points of the structure. Securing the area: Operators are working to extinguish remaining hotspots and check for any people or structural damage to the floors.

Police have cordoned off the Piazza Cavallotti area to allow emergency vehicles through and to ensure the safety of passers-by and residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Fire Brigade technicians.