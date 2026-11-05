SS114: technical meeting at Prefecture to address road issues

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

At the meeting, mayor Pippo Gianni firmly reiterated the absolute need for concrete and prompt action to ensure adequate safety levels to protect citizens and all road users.

During the technical meeting, the strategic importance of this major road artery was highlighted once again. It carries significant daily traffic and is closely linked to the industrial zone, a key hub for the economy and mobility of the entire area.

Mayor Gianni also drew the attendees’ attention to recent incidents at industrial plants near the road. These episodes have further underscored the need for safe, efficient roads capable of supporting both routine mobility needs and any emergency management.

Following discussions among all the institutional bodies involved, an operational site visit has been scheduled for Tuesday 10 November. The relevant authorities will take part to directly assess any further issues along the artery and identify the most suitable solutions to implement as quickly as possible.

“Citizens’ safety must be an absolute priority. The SP ex SS114 is a strategic infrastructure not only for ordinary traffic and the connection to the industrial area, but above all for citizens’ safety in the event of incidents. For this reason, it is essential to speed up the process towards concrete, no-longer-postponable interventions that can guarantee adequate safety and functionality standards,” the mayor said.

The municipal administration will continue to monitor the situation with the highest priority, keeping a close watch on an issue that is a top concern for the area.