Pineapple on pizza row

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In Australia, Italian chef Davide Tamburella was sacked by the La Costa restaurant in Brisbane after repeated clashes with management. The main bone of contention was his flat refusal to prepare a ham and pineapple pizza for some customers, a request he considered a genuine “insult to his culture”.

In the past four years, the chef had already opposed using pineapple on three occasions. After his dismissal in May, Tamburella appealed to the Fair Work Commission to challenge the decision. The commission acknowledged the chef’s cultural reasons, but rejected the unfair dismissal claim because it was filed after the allowed time limit.