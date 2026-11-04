Priolo: elderly woman thwarts scam, UilPensionati praise her and the Carabinieri

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PRIOLO GARGALLO – The arrest of two con artists who had targeted an 83-year-old woman in Priolo Gargallo has drawn a response from the leaders of the pensioners’ union. Claudio Barone and Emanuele Sorrentino, general secretaries of UilPensionati Sicilia and Siracusa, expressed their satisfaction with the outcome, stressing the importance of awareness campaigns in the area.

UilPensionati: “Defend yourself in four steps”

For UilPensionati, the elderly woman’s clear-headed response sets an example to follow in countering scams against vulnerable people:

“In Priolo Gargallo, an elderly woman thwarted a scam against herself and enabled two arrests. A story with a happy ending, an example of how to defend yourself in four steps against a worrying and widespread phenomenon: get informed, open your eyes, stay alert and report it.” — Claudio Barone and Emanuele Sorrentino, UilPensionati Sicilia and Siracusa

Thanks to the police and the union’s commitment

The union offered unanimous praise to the Carabinieri and the police for the speed of their response and their constant presence in the field:

“We express our gratitude to the police not only for responding immediately and effectively to the victim’s report, but above all for their daily prevention work, which sees them alongside elderly men and women in the essential task of raising awareness about the risk of scams.” — Claudio Barone and Emanuele Sorrentino

Barone and Sorrentino then confirmed UilPensionati’s direct commitment to promoting social “antibodies” against these crimes: