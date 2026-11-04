What future for Sicilian museums? Catania hosts ArtLab event on digital transition, accessibility and new management

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CATANIA – What future lies ahead for Sicilian museums and how can they be made more accessible, attractive and connected with the economic and social fabric of their areas? These are the questions that the meeting “Accessibility, participation, digital transition and new forms of museum and cultural heritage management” will seek to answer. It is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 5 November, from 3pm to 6pm, at the “Concetto Marchesi” Auditorium in Palazzo della Cultura, Catania.

The event is part of ArtLab. Territories, Culture, Innovation, the national platform promoted by Fondazione Fitzcarraldo ETS, and marks the start of the first stage of a three-year programme that the cultural network has chosen to dedicate entirely to Sicily.

The strength of the network: over 200 museum venues involved

The event is being held in close collaboration with ANCI Sicilia and builds on the experience of the Sicily Municipal Museums Network, a strategic project that currently has around 100 municipalities and more than 200 museum venues across the island.

The network’s primary goal is to overcome the historic fragmentation of individual sites that preserve a widespread heritage, by pooling expertise, digital tools and innovative governance models to meet the challenges of modernity and ensure the economic sustainability of local cultural institutions.

The programme and working groups

The conference proceedings will be opened by Mario Emanuele Alvano, general secretary of ANCI Sicilia, and will be divided into two operational phases:

First session debate : a discussion among experts, institutional representatives and directors of national museums on universal accessibility, audience engagement, digital transition, territorial networks, new management models and opportunities offered by the Art Bonus .

: a discussion among experts, institutional representatives and directors of national museums on universal accessibility, audience engagement, digital transition, territorial networks, new management models and opportunities offered by the . Four thematic working groups: an operational workshop where local administrators and heads of Sicilian museums will engage directly with directors and experts from different Italian regions to exchange best practices.

Attendance at the event is free, subject to online registration on the ArtLab portal, and is open to administrators, cultural sector professionals and citizens.