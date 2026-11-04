4 November, Mattarella: “We celebrate national unity and Italy’s commitment to peace”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

On National Unity and Armed Forces Day, President Sergio Mattarella drew attention to the need for constant renewal to face contemporary challenges, from conflict to disinformation and cyber threats. Defence minister Guido Crosetto reiterated the point, stressing that security is the result of the whole country’s cohesion, not just the defence sector, while prime minister Giorgia Meloni expressed deep gratitude to the armed forces.

The day began in Rome with the laying of a laurel wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria. The solemn ceremony, accompanied by the notes of the national anthem, the Last Post and a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori over Piazza Venezia, was attended by the highest state authorities: besides Mattarella and Crosetto, prime minister Meloni and the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa.

Later, the president travelled to Florence to continue the celebrations and attend, in the Salone dei Cinquecento at Palazzo Vecchio, the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Arno flood. Greeted warmly by citizens on his arrival at the station, Mattarella ended his visit at Piazzale Michelangelo. The event concluded with a 21-gun salute and an unplanned extra display by the Frecce Tricolori, which flew over Florence again to the delight of tourists and photographers.