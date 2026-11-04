Priolo Gargallo marks Armed Forces and National Unity Day: ceremony in piazza Mignosa

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – The community of Priolo Gargallo also officially marked Armed Forces and National Unity Day, paying tribute to those who gave their lives for their country and reaffirming the fundamental values of constitutional cohesion and peace.

The institutional day was divided into two distinct official events attended by local authorities, law enforcement representatives and the public.

From the religious service to the tribute in piazza Mignosa

The celebrations began at the Chiesa dell’Immacolata, where a solemn liturgical service was held in memory of all those who fell in war and on peacekeeping missions.

After the mass, the official procession moved to the central Piazza Mignosa for the high point of the commemoration.

In the presence of representatives of the municipal administration — including the deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte and the members of the municipal executive responsible for their portfolios Maria Grazia Pulvirenti and Federica Limeri — the solemn flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony took place.

Civil and military authorities in attendance

The symbolic gesture in front of the War Memorial saw the laying of a laurel wreath in the coordinated presence of institutional representatives and the armed forces operating in the area:

Municipal Police : attended by the commander of Priolo Gargallo.

: attended by the commander of Priolo Gargallo. Carabinieri : attended by the commander of the local Carabinieri station.

: attended by the commander of the local Carabinieri station. the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and Italian Army: attended by their respective representatives from the security forces and armed forces.

The ceremony ended with the attendees in quiet reflection, a testament to the deep bond between the people of Priolo and the state bodies that work daily to safeguard the community’s security.