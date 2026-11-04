Lentini: police seize party drugs from young man

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

As part of efforts to combat the sale and use of drugs, carried out by operational units of the Police Headquarters in Syracuse and the province’s police stations, officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) serving with the Flying Squad in Syracuse and at Lentini police station, together with dog units from Catania, arrested a young man for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Specifically, the National Police investigators, assisted by drug-sniffer dogs, carried out a house search that led to the discovery and seizure of 16.4 grams of ecstasy, so-called “party drugs” (a synthetic psychoactive substance with hallucinogenic properties, known for its short- and long-term dangers), divided into 46 doses, 1 gram of cocaine, 43.9 grams of marijuana in eight packages, various materials used for packaging drugs and €5,330 in cash, likely the proceeds of drug dealing.