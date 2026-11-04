Priolo: car without insurance seized

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Municipal Police continue their action against fly-tipping in the municipal area of Priolo Gargallo. A car that had been abandoned and turned into a makeshift tip was seized by officers in Priolo. The vehicle, which had no insurance cover and was filled with all kinds of rubbish, had been left in via Palermo.

The operation removed a source of degradation and nuisance for residents, especially those living in the area. “Our monitoring of the area is constant and thorough,” the mayor Gianni said. “We remain vigilant to tackle every form of degradation. Anyone who litters or breaks the rules will be identified and fined.”