Midterm 2026: Democratic landslide in Congress and historic shift in Texas

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Democrats have won a majority in Congress and secured key governor races. They have taken control of the House, while in the Senate they have won 54 seats to the Republicans’ 44. Donald Trump said he accepts the result, though he posted an image on social media reading “Mr Veto”. Markets reacted positively, with stock exchanges surging after the vote.

On the international stage, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stressed that Italy respects the voters’ will and that the strength of the relationship with the United States remains unchanged. From Tehran, however, the government interpreted the vote as a clear message against war from the American people.

The most stunning result came in Texas, a Republican stronghold hit by a genuine political earthquake: in the Senate, 37-year-old James Talarico defeated the controversial Trump-backed attorney general to become the first Democratic senator from Texas since 1988; meanwhile, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent governor Greg Abbott, ending a drought dating back to Ann Richards (1991–1995).

The key states from the eve of the vote — from Maine to the Carolinas, and on to Ohio and Alaska — appear to have swung en bloc under Democratic control, consolidating a clear nationwide victory.