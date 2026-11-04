Cinema in mourning: farewell to Tinto Brass, master of eros and provocateur of the big screen

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Tinto Brass, the director and screenwriter, has died in Rome at the age of 93. His wife Caterina Varzi and children Bonifacio and Beatrice announced his death. Brass, who had been ill for some time, leaves an indelible mark as the creator of a free, nonconformist and visionary cinema. At the family’s request, the funeral will be strictly private.

Born Giovanni Brass, he was born in Milan on 26 March 1933. His famous nickname “Tinto” was the idea of his grandfather, the painter Italico Brass, who gave it to him in homage to Tintoretto. After graduating in law from Padua in 1957, Brass moved to Paris to work as an archivist at the Cinémathèque Française, where he absorbed the atmosphere and cultural revolution of the Nouvelle Vague. On returning to Italy, he made his debut as an assistant director to masters such as Roberto Rossellini, Alberto Cavalcanti and Joris Ivens.

Considered the undisputed master of auteur erotic cinema, Tinto Brass directed films that entered the collective imagination and the history of Italian society, including Salon Kitty (1976), The Key (1983), Caligula (1984), Miranda (1985), Capriccio (1987), Paprika (1990) and Monella (1998).

At the Venice Film Festival he was awarded the prestigious Pietro Bianchi Prize, an award promoted by film journalists who celebrated him as a unique experimenter, capable of breaking cultural conventions and redefining visual language with irreverence, courage and a profound sense of freedom.