Catania: flags torn down and poles broken at Open and Arci offices on Antico Corso

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CATANIA – A new intimidation campaign has targeted social and community spaces in the heart of Catania. The associations Open Catania and Arci Catania reported to the judicial authorities a series of acts of vandalism carried out on Monday 2 November against their historic premises on via Torre del Vescovo and via Antico Corso.

Unknown individuals tore down the flags displayed by the two organisations, breaking the poles, which were later found on the pavement outside.

An escalation of hatred: from Nazi symbols to torn-down flags

The incident is part of a growing climate of tension in the area. Just a week ago, Arci Catania’s civic service volunteers had identified and removed graffiti and Nazi symbols that had appeared on the walls of Bastione degli Infetti, a historic site adjacent to the association’s territorial committee headquarters.

As the leaders pointed out, this reflects a national trend: over the past two years, several Arci branches across Italy have been targeted with offensive graffiti, swastikas and damage in a climate of hostility towards organisations committed to defending civil rights and social solidarity.

The response: “An anti-fascist and anti-mafia presence, we carry on”

The heads of the two organisations have responded firmly to the attacks, confirming that all social activities and their presence in the Antico Corso district will continue.

First to speak was Alessandro Motta, president of Open Catania:

“We are a queer organisation that fights against patriarchy, fascism and the mafia, and our office is in a rather complex area. Acts like these, which aim to intimidate us, have the opposite effect. We will carry on our work with even greater determination. Clearly we are an inconvenient presence, as shown by what happened last year with the commemorative plaque for Raffaella Carrà in the adjacent square, which was torn down in the same way.” — Alessandro Motta, President of Open Catania

Nancy D’Arrigo, president of Arci Catania, issued a similar statement:

“Removing our flags does not erase our presence or our commitment in the Antico Corso district and in the city of Catania. Anyone who thinks they can intimidate us has failed to understand that Arci is a bastion of anti-fascism, rights and social anti-mafia action. We carry on with our heads held high, together with the community.” — Nancy D’Arrigo, President of Arci Catania

Both organisations are key reference points in the city’s network against the mafia and homo-lesbo-bi-transphobia, as well as being historic organising venues for Catania Pride.