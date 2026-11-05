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Rome puts a stop to the trend of tourists leaving earphones at the Imperial Fora

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

Leggi l’originale in italiano

From love locks on Ponte Milvio to earphones left at the Imperial Fora: Rome faces the case of the “souvenir of degradation”, but the Municipality has stepped in to put a stop to this new social media trend.

After several viral videos showed the railings of via dei Fori Imperiali covered with hundreds of disposable earphones — the ones handed out to tour groups to listen to guides’ explanations — criticism erupted over the impact on the city’s appearance.

The Campidoglio did not delay its response: this morning it ordered and carried out an extraordinary clean-up to remove all the earphones hooked along the route from the Roman Forum to the Forum of Caesar, as far as Largo Argentina.

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