Sempione: Corona Flees from Carabinieri, Pursued, Reported, and Car Seized

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN – A high-tension chase in the dead of night, a getaway spanning hundreds of meters in an SUV under administrative impoundment, and an ending with a criminal report. This is what happened to Fabrizio Corona, who was stopped by the Carabinieri’s Nucleo Radiomobile in Milan in the night between October 14 and 15, 2026, in the Sempione area.

The reckless escape through Milan’s streets

The incident began at the intersection of via Moscati and corso Sempione, during a routine patrol. When the driver of the Range Rover Velar saw the Carabinieri’s stop sign, he chose not to pull over, hitting the gas and performing a series of dangerous maneuvers in the nighttime traffic.

A pursuit that ended after about 700 meters, when the Carabinieri patrol managed to block the road and finally stop the vehicle.

The charges and the seizure of the vehicle

Subsequent checks by the Carabinieri revealed a serious situation for the former photographer: