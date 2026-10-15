Sempione: Corona Flees from Carabinieri, Pursued, Reported, and Car Seized

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
MILAN – A high-tension chase in the dead of night, a getaway spanning hundreds of meters in an SUV under administrative impoundment, and an ending with a criminal report. This is what happened to Fabrizio Corona, who was stopped by the Carabinieri’s Nucleo Radiomobile in Milan in the night between October 14 and 15, 2026, in the Sempione area.
The reckless escape through Milan’s streets
The incident began at the intersection of via Moscati and corso Sempione, during a routine patrol. When the driver of the Range Rover Velar saw the Carabinieri’s stop sign, he chose not to pull over, hitting the gas and performing a series of dangerous maneuvers in the nighttime traffic.
A pursuit that ended after about 700 meters, when the Carabinieri patrol managed to block the road and finally stop the vehicle.
The charges and the seizure of the vehicle
Subsequent checks by the Carabinieri revealed a serious situation for the former photographer:
- The report at large: Corona now faces formal charges of driving without a license and dangerous escape.
- The SUV seizure: Database checks showed that the Range Rover Velar was already subject to an administrative impoundment order (a measure that bans road use and requires custody in a closed location). Given the unauthorized use and the attempt to evade the check, the military proceeded with the immediate seizure of the car.