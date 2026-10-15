Road haulage: Ternullo (FI) welcomes MIT roundtable on October 27, calls for concrete answers on fuel prices and insularity for Sicily

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / PALERMO – Concrete answers and structural measures to mitigate the burden of high fuel prices on businesses in the Mezzogiorno and, in particular, Sicily. This is the request made by Senator Daniela Ternullo, deputy group leader of Forza Italia in Palazzo Madama, following the official announcement of the date for the ministerial summit dedicated to the transport sector’s emergencies.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) has indeed called a roundtable meeting with road haulage industry representatives for October 27.

An inter-ministerial summit against price hikes

The blue senator views the executive’s approach to the discussion positively, highlighting the joint participation of the main economic ministries:

Cross-cutting approach: The meeting will also be attended by representatives from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT).

The meeting will also be attended by representatives from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT). A sign of responsibility: According to Ternullo, the presence of all stakeholders with financial and productive development expertise demonstrates a serious commitment to addressing the issue with appropriate operational tools.

The cost of insularity and Sicily’s specific challenges

In her remarks, the parliamentarian emphasizes the severe competitive disadvantage faced by the island’s business community: