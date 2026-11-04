Stalking and revenge porn after break-up: 56-year-old Sicilian man faces trial

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

RIMINI – He had secretly taken photographs and screenshots from her phone showing her in the shower or in intimate poses, then threatened to send them to her family in order to force her to get back together. On charges of stalking and revenge porn, deputy public prosecutor Luca Bertuzzi has requested a committal for trial for a 56-year-old man from Sicily.

The case, now before the courts in the Romagna city, reconstructs a complex and painful sequence of persecution that began after the end of the relationship.

Investigations and the harassment

According to the investigators’ reconstruction following the criminal complaint filed by the victim, the 56-year-old began harassing the woman immediately after the break-up. To escape the pressure from her ex-partner, the woman moved from Palermo to Rimini, but the persecution is said to have continued for about two years from when the relationship began, in 2024.

The escalation occurred at the start of last spring: the man had secretly obtained sexually explicit images of the woman. He then began blackmailing her, threatening to send the material to her daughter and sister unless she agreed to resume the relationship.

Preliminary hearing set

On the basis of the evidence gathered during the investigation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has formally requested a committal for trial for the 56-year-old.

The preliminary hearing has been set for 9 February, when the defendant must appear before the preliminary investigations judge Raffaella Ceccarelli for the decision on the committal for trial.