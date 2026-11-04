A19 Palermo-Catania: temporary traffic changes for Terna works on 6 and 17 November and 3 December

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO-CATANIA – Terna has announced that, as part of work to build the new 380 kV power line “Chiaramonte Gulfi–Ciminna”, temporary traffic changes will be needed on the A19 “Palermo-Catania” motorway.

The disruption and brief closures will occur on Friday 6 November, Tuesday 17 November and Thursday 3 December, affecting both carriageways of the motorway.

Times and details of the traffic stops

The work will take place during the day, within the time window of 7am to 5pm.

To minimise the impact on traffic flow:

Temporary stops : Traffic will be halted for short periods, limited to the time strictly necessary to carry out each phase of the work safely.

: Traffic will be halted for short periods, limited to the time strictly necessary to carry out each phase of the work safely. Rapid reopening: Once each operation is complete, traffic will be reopened and allowed to flow normally again immediately.

Highly specialised operations, including helicopter work

The scheduled work involves complex site operations:

Safety protection : Installation and subsequent removal of safety cables and nets to protect the road surface.

: Installation and subsequent removal of safety cables and nets to protect the road surface. Helicopter flyover: Laying of guide ropes carried out with the help of a specialist helicopter.

The traffic management and vehicle filtering arrangements have been agreed in advance by Terna with the relevant authorities and the motorway operators to safeguard the safety of drivers and workers. Any changes to the schedule or rescheduling due to adverse weather will be communicated promptly.