Fraud thwarted in Priolo as Municipality praises Carabinieri: “Security and prevention are a guarantee for citizens”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – The swift and effective intervention by the Carabinieri at Priolo Gargallo station, which led to the arrest of a couple of fraudsters caught in the act of trying to swindle an 83-year-old local woman, has earned strong approval and gratitude from the Municipality.

A story with a happy ending that bears witness to the responsiveness of the police forces and the vital importance of active cooperation between citizens and institutions to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

The Municipality’s tribute to the Carabinieri

The Municipality wished to express its heartfelt thanks to the Carabinieri for the outstanding operational result, stressing that their widespread presence on the ground is a constant guarantee of protection:

“We extend our warmest praise and sincere thanks to the Carabinieri at Priolo Gargallo station. The rapid intervention that thwarted the fraud and brought the perpetrators to justice is concrete proof of a vigilant, efficient presence, always ready to protect our elderly and our citizens from danger and deception.”

A collective effort: thanks to the National Police and Municipal Police

The tribute from the town hall does not stop at the Carabinieri’s single operation but embraces the entire security and prevention system active in Priolo Gargallo:

“The safety of Priolo Gargallo is the fruit of daily, collective work. We also wish to express our deep appreciation to the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and our Municipal Police for the extraordinary effort they make every day. From investigations to patrol and traffic duties, the constant synergy among all the police forces ensures a presence, legality and peace of mind for our community, making our town an ever safer place.”

Call to the public: keep reporting

The Municipality finally renews its appeal to all citizens, especially the elderly and their families, to follow the example of the woman who foiled the scam by immediately reporting any suspicious incidents or individuals to the police, to nip every criminal attempt in the bud.