Catania: tourist loses wallet before flight, police track her down and return it

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – A story with a happy ending that became a fine example of civic spirit and institutional efficiency. A tourist from the Czech Republic was able to return home with a special, positive memory of Catania and the National Police (Polizia di Stato) after nearly losing her documents and money just hours before her flight.

The discovery and the police’s swift investigation

The woman had accidentally dropped her wallet in the street; it contained cash, payment cards and her essential passport. A member of the public found it and, showing strong civic spirit, immediately handed it in at the Commissariato Centrale of the National Police.

On receiving the wallet, officers launched prompt checks:

Cross-checking the details : matching the personal information on the documents with the records of Etna-area accommodation.

: matching the personal information on the documents with the records of Etna-area accommodation. Locating the accommodation: tracing the place where the woman had stayed during her holiday.

Return before boarding and a keepsake photo

The officers managed to contact the tourist while she was still in the city, ready to head to the airport for her return flight. Relieved by the news, the woman went to the police station, where the entire contents of her wallet were returned to her.

Before saying goodbye and thanking the officers for their professionalism and assistance, the tourist asked to take a selfie with them to capture the happy end to her Sicilian holiday.