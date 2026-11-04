Grande Sicilia: new appointments in Syracuse province – Pirrera to Francofonte, Ruma to Carlentini, Vinciullo acting in Pachino

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The work of embedding and organisationally expanding the political movement Grande Sicilia across the Municipalities of Syracuse province continues. The provincial commissioner of the party, Prof Vincenzo Vinciullo, in agreement with Giuseppe Carta, has issued a series of new appointments to consolidate the political force’s presence in local authorities in the north and far south of the area.

The organisational arrangements bear the signature of the provincial commissioner and the countersignature of Tony Bonafede, provincial organisational manager of Grande Sicilia.

New commissioners for Francofonte and Carlentini

The movement’s structure is enriched by new leading figures in the Altentino area:

Francofonte : Prof Claudia Pirrera has been appointed city commissioner.

: Prof has been appointed city commissioner. Carlentini: Prof Michele Ruma takes on the leadership and the role of city commissioner.

The new commissioners will have the formal mandate to coordinate political activity in the area, manage relations with local administrations and the provincial leadership, and, within 30 days, officially establish their respective city coordination teams.

Pachino secretary’s office placed under commission

Significant changes also affect political governance in the Municipality of Pachino. The local secretary’s office has been temporarily placed under commission, and the city regency has been assumed directly by the provincial commissioner Vincenzo Vinciullo.

This choice will ensure continuity of organisational and political action while awaiting the future appointment of the new college coordinator.

Vinciullo: “Direct listening and participatory structure”

On the political value of the new structure, Prof Vincenzo Vinciullo himself commented: