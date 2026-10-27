ARS: Auteri joins the League to give Syracuse a stronger voice in Rome

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Catania – A long-considered move driven by the need to restore political weight and direct representation to the Syracuse area in the capital. Speaking to WLTV, the regional MP Auteri took stock of his political journey and explained the official reasons for joining the League, which was formalised on the sidelines of the party’s national congress in Milan.

“A carefully considered choice: we need a national party”

Dismissing the idea of a snap decision, the Sicilian Regional Assembly MP stressed that joining the League was the result of political work that had been under way for several months.

“This is not a move made overnight,” Auteri told WLTV. “I have been working on it for some time. I felt a real need to return to a national governing party: in recent months, the many demands from our province have not been heard enough. Staying in a purely regional party makes it hard to press our case in Rome.”

An understanding reinforced by the atmosphere at the recent Milan congress: “I saw for myself the desire to engage with local areas and listen to local administrators, putting genuine dialogue and concrete issues back at the centre.”

The political journey and response to criticism

Invited to comment on the evolution of his parliamentary career – from Brothers of Italy to the Christian Democrats and now the League – Auteri took an open stance on his past moves:

“A difficult journey? To some extent, yes. I take responsibility for some mistakes I have made in these years as an MP, compounded by a certain lack of respect shown to me by Brothers of Italy. The facts are well known and I was probably among those who paid the highest price for dynamics I still struggle to understand today. But in life you have to look ahead with calm: voters reward trust, and we have a duty to advance their demands, regardless of party labels.”

The fight for the Plemmirio Park and the environment brief

Joining the League’s parliamentary group in the Sicilian Regional Assembly also has important implications for Syracuse’s environmental issues, first and foremost the establishment and management of the Plemmirio Park.

“I have been pursuing this battle for months,” Auteri concluded, “denouncing the unfair treatment of our area and the documentary omissions towards Rome by the responsible bodies. Joining a governing party gives me more effective tools: I would remind you that the deputy environment minister is a League colleague. Today I have more strength and opportunities to defend this land’s rights in the right places.”