Industrial zone and the environment: mayor Pippo Gianni calls colleagues to meeting on 5 November in Priolo

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – A firm stance to overcome institutional divisions and present a united front on the major disputes paralysing the Syracuse industrial hub. The mayor of Priolo Gargallo, Pippo Gianni, has sent an official note to his counterparts in the Municipalities of the AERCA (High Environmental Crisis Risk Area) and extended the invitation to the mayors of Carlentini and Sortino to convene an urgent institutional round table.

The meeting is set for Thursday 5 November at 5pm at the Priolo Gargallo Municipality offices.

Tax, environment and health: the priorities for the round table

At the heart of the discussion is the need to define a coordinated strategy to tackle the dual environmental and economic crisis gripping the industrial area. A key point concerns the use of tax revenue from the production sites.

“Among the objectives to pursue,” Gianni writes in his letter, “is to promote a concrete discussion on the use of resources from the tax levy linked to the industrial zone’s activities, so that an adequate share of these resources can be channelled into environmental investment and compensation measures for the benefit of the areas that daily bear the consequences.”

The national impact of the hub and the call for compensation

In stressing the strategic importance of the district, Priolo’s mayor highlights figures of national significance: the Syracuse area accounts for over 30% of Italy’s oil refining capacity.

“In the face of this strategic contribution to the national economic and energy system,” Pippo Gianni observes, “the areas concerned continue to grapple with heavy environmental and health impacts, without an adequate and structured system of compensation and investment proportionate to the impacts suffered.”

“Overcome divisions and involve all Municipalities”

The message from Priolo’s mayor aims to mend relations between local authorities, urging the round table to be opened up to neighbouring communities affected by the same dynamics, such as Carlentini and Sortino:

“Today we are seeing institutional confrontations that risk weakening our Municipalities’ ability to represent citizens’ demands. We must take a step forward, overcoming every form of confrontation and strengthening collaboration. The challenge before us requires unity of purpose, responsibility and a vision that goes beyond individual municipal boundaries.”