Syracuse: partial reset overcome as mayor Italia appoints four members of the municipal executive. Bandiera confirmed as deputy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE – A turnaround in the administrative dynamics at Palazzo Vermexio. This morning, mayor Francesco Italia officially announced, with an act recorded by the general secretary Danila Costa, the appointment of the first four members of the municipal executive following last week’s partial reset.
The choices are Edy Bandiera, confirmed as deputy mayor, Giovanna Porto, Luciano Aloschi and Giuseppe Casella. The four will join the member of the municipal executive for the budget and legality, Pierpaolo Coppa, the only one not affected by the reset measure.
Members of the municipal executive and operational continuity
The return of Aloschi and Casella follows the path begun last July with their resignations from the Municipal council to make room for the first of the non-elected candidates, while Giovanna Porto rejoins the team to ensure the gender balance required by current regulations.
The mayor’s move responds to a precise accounting deadline: by the strict deadline of 30 November, the end-of-year budget adjustments must be approved and the substantial funds already allocated to the authority must be committed. The administration does not intend to risk losing these resources with a reset team.
The portfolios and the mayor’s words
The composition of the municipal executive will be completed in the coming days, when the individual operational portfolios will be formally assigned.
“The city’s interest comes first – said mayor Francesco Italia –. In the council I asked for a majority before naming anyone, and with that majority we are rebuilding the municipal executive. This administration will continue until the end of the mandate that the people of Syracuse have entrusted to it, with a sense of responsibility and with those who want to work every day for Syracuse. We have dozens of public works to complete, new resources to programme, a budget to close on time. We will do it. And I will return to the council to report on the outcomes of the checks.”