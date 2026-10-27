Syracuse: partial reset overcome as mayor Italia appoints four members of the municipal executive. Bandiera confirmed as deputy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A turnaround in the administrative dynamics at Palazzo Vermexio. This morning, mayor Francesco Italia officially announced, with an act recorded by the general secretary Danila Costa, the appointment of the first four members of the municipal executive following last week’s partial reset.

The choices are Edy Bandiera, confirmed as deputy mayor, Giovanna Porto, Luciano Aloschi and Giuseppe Casella. The four will join the member of the municipal executive for the budget and legality, Pierpaolo Coppa, the only one not affected by the reset measure.

Members of the municipal executive and operational continuity

The return of Aloschi and Casella follows the path begun last July with their resignations from the Municipal council to make room for the first of the non-elected candidates, while Giovanna Porto rejoins the team to ensure the gender balance required by current regulations.

The mayor’s move responds to a precise accounting deadline: by the strict deadline of 30 November, the end-of-year budget adjustments must be approved and the substantial funds already allocated to the authority must be committed. The administration does not intend to risk losing these resources with a reset team.

The portfolios and the mayor’s words

The composition of the municipal executive will be completed in the coming days, when the individual operational portfolios will be formally assigned.