Syracuse: “Insieme” backs no-confidence motion but criticises the approach

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – There is no doubt about their vote in favour, but they are taking a clear distance from the methods and political speculation. The council group “Insieme”, represented by Ivan Scimonelli and Ciccio Vaccaro, has clarified its position ahead of the no-confidence motion in the mayor tabled by the rest of the opposition.

After the controversy over the failure to sign the initial document, the two councillors rejected the suspicions and attempts to delegitimise them, explaining that they had not been involved in drafting the motion or in the prior discussion of it.

“Signatures missing because we were not involved, but we will vote”

“Our signatures do not appear at the bottom of the document for a simple reason: we were not involved,” Scimonelli and Vaccaro explained. “We consider it a political mistake to have proceeded in forced stages while excluding part of the opposition, but political positions are demonstrated by actions and by the vote in the chamber.”

The vote in favour is described as the natural continuation of a rigorous opposition line pursued from day one, but the group draws a clear dividing line from other minority forces.

Guarantee-based stance and criticism of administrative failure

“Our position remains firmly guarantee-based,” the councillors stressed. “Courts establish crimes, not the Municipal council. Our no-confidence is not the result of the investigations or inquiries under way, but of the administrative failure of this government’s experience. What has emerged is a symptom of mismanagement that has paralysed the city.”

Scimonelli and Vaccaro refuse to be associated with a “vulgar and toxic way of doing politics”, calling for a return to concrete issues: economic recovery, districts, employment and essential services for Syracuse.

Call for immediate scheduling

The “Insieme” group is now asking for the motion to be brought to the chamber without further delay: