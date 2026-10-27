“Memory as a labyrinth”: the judicial threads and the value of records in the pre-digital age

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PALERMO – “Memory as a labyrinth to enter and quickly leave, trying not to leave a trace.” It is a profound reflection that evokes the investigative and judicial dynamics of the early 1990s. In 1992, the year that indelibly marked Italy’s and Sicily’s history, there was no speed of a digital footprint, no quick “copy and paste” commands, nor the ease of deletion offered by a “delete” key.

It was the age of typewriters, carbon-copy memos, dossiers filed in cardboard folders and, above all, confidential face-to-face meetings, essential when sharing the most sensitive judicial intelligence.

The paper trail and the inviolability of records

Unlike the digital age, where files can vanish with a few clicks, the paper documentation of those years left indelible marks. Every service report, every interrogation record typed with an ink ribbon retained (and still retains) the physical imprint of whoever wrote it.

In-person meetings between magistrates, investigators and institutional figures represented the only secure channel for coordinating investigations into the mafia and public administration, minimising the risk of wiretaps or leaks.

The challenges of historical and judicial reconstruction

If on the one hand the attempt not to leave traces guided the actions of many of the era’s key figures, on the other the tenacity of the investigators allowed them to piece together the mosaic of relationships, intelligence and testimonies.

That labyrinth of memory, today retraced through historical trials and investigative historiography, shows how the overlap between typewritten words and accounts of direct meetings forms the fundamental framework on which the judicial truth of one of the country’s most complex periods rests.

Key phrases

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Tags

Chronicle, History, Judiciary, Mafia, Judicial Archives, Palermo, Sicily, 1992, Justice, Sicilia Da Vivere