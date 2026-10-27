Sortino: 31-year-old caught selling crack, arrested by Carabinieri and Sicily’s Cacciatori

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SORTINO (SR) – The Carabinieri company continues its blanket checks in the Syracuse hinterland to combat the spread of drugs. The Carabinieri of Sortino station, supported by specialist personnel from the Squadrone Eliportato Cacciatori “Sicilia”, arrested a 31-year-old with previous convictions in the act, caught dealing in the town centre.

The sale and the home search

The officers caught the man as he was handing over a dose of crack to a 32-year-old local woman. Both were stopped on the spot; the Carabinieri immediately extended their checks and carried out a personal and home search.

Inside the man’s home – he is originally from Priolo Gargallo – the officers found and seized:

Further doses of crack ready for sale;

Precision scales and various equipment used to package the drug;

The cash sum of €2,100 in small and medium denomination notes, found hidden inside a sideboard in the dining room and considered proceeds of the illegal drug dealing.

The measures taken

The 31-year-old was arrested and placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities for the usual procedures. The woman who had just bought the dose, a 32-year-old local, was instead reported to the Prefecture of Syracuse as a habitual drug user.