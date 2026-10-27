Augusta: protest at sea against arms ship bound for Sigonella, 10 reported

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA (SR) – A seaborne protest in Augusta harbour sought to halt the arms race. Two sailing boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla group attempted to block the Sunaid X, a large cargo ship that left Livorno carrying weapons and military equipment bound for the Sigonella base.

The disruptive action paralysed entry manoeuvres into the port for hours, until the Harbourmaster’s office raised the alarm. To clear the passage, three patrol boats from the financial police (Guardia di Finanza) had to intervene, escorting the merchant vessel to its berth and stopping the protesters.

The protest ended with ten people reported to the judicial authorities on charges of obstructing an essential public service: five Italians and five activists from Ireland, Greece, Switzerland, France and the United States. Their cases are now under review by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.