Petrochemical hub and compensation: Pippo Gianni calls for unity among AERCA towns

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – Putting in writing the need for a united effort and moving beyond localism to tackle the environmental, health and economic emergencies linked to the industrial zone. The official document registered by Priolo Gargallo Municipality and signed by mayor Pippo Gianni sets out precisely the contours of the institutional initiative addressed to the mayors of the AERCA area and the municipalities of Carlentini and Sortino.

The protocol text: a united front for the industrial district

Reading the registered note in full reveals a desire to mark a clear break with the recent past, which has been characterised by institutional friction and fragmentation. The mayor of Priolo stresses that the towns must stand together in the face of a dual crisis: the industrial and employment crisis, and the one linked to the health impact of production.

The document emphasises the strategic importance of the Syracuse hub in Italy’s energy landscape:

“Our district accounts for a significant share of national refining capacity: over 30% of petroleum products intended to meet national demand.”

Yet despite this contribution, local communities continue to suffer severe environmental fallout “without an adequate, structured system of compensation and investment proportionate to the impacts endured”.

Towards the 5 November summit: the issues on the table

The formal document reiterates the urgency of launching a structured operational dialogue along three fundamental lines:

Resources and tax revenue: the goal is to allocate an adequate share of the tax revenue connected to the industrial hub to environmental interventions and compensation for the affected areas. Health prevention and remediation: to join forces in planning concrete measures to safeguard public health. Expanding territorial governance: to formally include the municipalities of Carlentini and Sortino in the consultation table, broadening the district’s representation beyond the narrow confines of AERCA.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday 5 November at 5pm at Priolo Gargallo town hall, where the mayors will be called on to endorse a unified strategic vision ahead of regional and national institutional discussions.

Recipients of the official document

The registered file (Outgoing Protocol No. 42051/2026 of 27-10-2026) has been formally addressed to the following bodies and mayors: