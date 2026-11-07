Deadly attack in Kraków, shooting in city centre: 6 dead and 15 injured. City declares mourning

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

KRACOW (POLAND) – A deadly attack has shaken the heart of Kraków this afternoon. The provisional toll is at least 6 dead and 15 injured – 12 of them in serious condition – after a violent shooting in the central and crowded Main Market Square (Rynek Główny).

According to the Polish police reconstruction, the attacker began firing randomly at passers-by from a moving car. The man, who was wearing military-style clothing and armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, then attempted to flee in his vehicle. The chase ended when he crashed into a white car at the junction with Dietla Street: after getting out of the vehicle, the suspect opened fire again on the officers before being wounded and subdued by the police.

Arsenal found in boot and investigation into motives

Inside the attacker’s car, officers discovered a veritable arsenal. As Katarzyna Cisło, spokesperson for the Municipal Police, stated, a military backpack, a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and a bayonet were seized from the boot. The man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is currently hospitalised under close guard.

The Polish defence minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, intervened firmly, clarifying that the perpetrator of the massacre “does not belong, and has never belonged, to the Polish armed forces”.

Tusk’s appeal, mourning and European solidarity

The incident has caused deep emotion and enormous political tension across the country. The Polish prime minister Donald Tusk expressed his condolences, assuring that the authorities will shed full light on the crime, while issuing a firm warning to the political class:

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. My highest regard for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all sides: do not exploit this tragedy. We will clarify every circumstance of this crime.”

The mayor of Kraków, Łukasz Gibała, has declared citywide mourning until 11 November. The leaders of the European Union also responded swiftly. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas expressed the solidarity of the EU institutions, stressing that Europe stands united with the Polish people in their grief.