Guardia di Finanza: General Lombardi visits Syracuse command

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The regional commander for Sicily of the financial police (Guardia di Finanza), Major General Stefano Lombardi, visited the provincial command in Syracuse and then the Noto company.

Received with full military honours by the provincial commander, the general met the servicemen and women on duty and a delegation from the trade union associations and retired personnel of the ANFI sections in Syracuse and Avola. He also presented several moral-order awards for meritorious conduct in service to military personnel who had distinguished themselves in the execution of important institutional duties.

Later, during a brief briefing, the main features of the province’s socio-economic context were outlined to General Lombardi, along with the most important ongoing operational activities and the logistical, administrative and personnel issues.

During his stay in the city, the regional commander met, at their respective institutional offices, the prefect of Syracuse, Chiara Armenia, and the chief prosecutor, Sabrina Gambino, pledging the Guardia di Finanza’s continued commitment to safeguarding economic and financial legality in the province.