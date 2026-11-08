Joint-force checks and raids in Catania: €37,500 in fines, penalties and suspensions for undeclared work and poor hygiene

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA / NEWS – The crackdown on widespread illegality in Catania’s food and drink sector continues apace. A large joint-force operation, coordinated by officers from the Flying Squad and the Anti-Crime Division of the Police Headquarters in Catania, carried out thorough checks on three well-known businesses in the Librino district and the port area.

The operation aimed to verify the traceability of food products, compliance with workplace safety regulations and the legality of employment contracts. It involved officers from the Forestry Corps of the Region of Sicily, technicians from the provincial health authority (ASP) (veterinary services, hygiene and Spresal), labour inspectors and the Municipal Police. The raids uncovered serious and widespread failings, culminating in administrative and health penalties totalling €37,500.

Undeclared work and suspended business at a bar in via Acquicella Porto

In the Faro Biscari area, checks at a bar revealed a serious employment irregularity:

Irregular employees: Of the six workers present during the inspection, half (three employees) were found to have no employment contract at all.

Of the six workers present during the inspection, half (three employees) were found to have no employment contract at all. Measures and penalties: The Labour Inspectorate ordered the immediate suspension of business activity until all employment situations were regularised, imposing a €6,000 fine for employing undeclared workers.

The Labour Inspectorate ordered the immediate until all employment situations were regularised, imposing a €6,000 fine for employing undeclared workers. Other violations: Penalties were issued for expired medical supplies in the first-aid kit, architectural barriers preventing access for people with disabilities, unauthorised signage and a lack of allergen information for consumers, the last of which was identified by the Forestry Corps.

Deli in via Tempio: seizures and unauthorised occupation

Inspectors also checked a deli in via Domenico Tempio, where Spresal inspectors found issues with the maintenance of the electrical system and a lack of anchoring for shelving, posing clear risks to staff safety.

Regarding public decorum and use of public land, officers from the Annona found the roadway was being occupied without authorisation: tables, chairs and stools placed on the pavement were obstructing pedestrian access and were seized, along with penalties for unauthorised awnings and advertising installations.

Librino: underage undeclared worker and hygiene and structural shortcomings at a bakery

The most complex situation emerged at a bakery in the Librino district: