Nicolosi: 92-year-old missing in the countryside found and rescued by Fire Brigade helicopter

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NICOLOSI – The complex search and rescue operation launched in the countryside around Nicolosi to find a 92-year-old local man whose trail had gone cold has ended successfully with his safe recovery.

The elderly man had ended up in a particularly rugged wooded area that was impossible to reach by land, prompting the mobilisation of rescue services and the immediate deployment of air support.

The aerial rescue using a winch and the Paternò team

The 92-year-old was located by the crew of the Fire Brigade’s “Drago 142” helicopter, which was conducting an aerial sweep of the green area.

The recovery was carried out with coordinated support from the ground and the air:

Boarding manoeuvre : A rescue worker was winched down to the ground to reach the elderly man, stabilise him and enable him to board the aircraft.

: A rescue worker was winched down to the ground to reach the elderly man, stabilise him and enable him to board the aircraft. Ground support: The Fire Brigade’s ground team from the Paternò station also responded promptly to assist in the operation.

Admission to Catania’s Cannizzaro hospital

When he was found, the man was severely disoriented due to his ordeal in the woods, but his overall condition allowed for immediate transfer to hospital.

Once on board, the Drago 142 helicopter urgently transported him to Catania’s Cannizzaro hospital, where the 92-year-old was taken in by the emergency room doctors for the necessary checks and treatment.