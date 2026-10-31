Water polo, Ortigia plays an Halloween “trick”: Chiavari beaten 11-9 at the Cittadella

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – On Halloween afternoon Ortigia 1928 celebrated with its fans and secured a third win in four league matches, beating Chiavari Nuoto at home by 11-9. A victory of strength, grit and composure for the young side managed by Hrvoje Koljanin, who now have 9 points in the table and send a clear signal of maturity to the entire tournament.

C.C. ORTIGIA 1928 – CHIAVARI NUOTO 11-9

Quarter scores: (3-5, 4-0, 1-2, 3-2)

C.C. Ortigia 1928: Ruggiero, Stellet, Torrisi 1, Sicali, Di Luciano (Capt) 1, Snel, Tringali Capuano, Tankosic 4, Trimarchi 1, Rossi 2, Radovic 1, Skiljic, Reina, Polizzi 1, Marangolo. Coach: Hrvoje Koljanin.

Chiavari Nuoto: Da Rold, Perongini 1, Panerai 2, Figlioli, Kadar 1, Ravina, Fracas, Chiavaccini (Capt) 1, Guidi 4, Brambilla Di Civesio, Gitto, Antonucci, Merano, Del Nevo, Novelli. Coach: Gabriele Luccianti.

Referees: Bruno Navarra (Rome) and Danilo Mazzoccoli (Florence).

Notes: Man-up: ORT 8/12 + 1 penalty; CHI 3/10. No permanent exclusions.

The match report: white-and-green comeback in the second half

The start of the game saw the Ligurian visitors more clinical in exploiting Syracuse’s defensive uncertainties, ending the first quarter ahead at 3-5. The white-and-green response, however, was not long in coming: in the second period Ortigia produced a perfect 4-0 run, turning the tables and going into the long interval leading 7-5, with captain Di Luciano and co to the fore.

In the third quarter Chiavari tried to step up the pressure and closed the gap on the scoreboard, but the impenetrable Syracuse defence repelled the equalising assault. In the final eight minutes the unstoppable Tankosic (who scored four) and goalkeeper Ruggiero, decisive with two crucial saves, took centre stage. Torrisi’s final goal sealed the 11-9 win.

Post-match reactions

“We started a bit shaky in defence, then we sorted a couple of things out and responded well, also thanks to Tankosic’s quality. My saves at the end? The credit goes to the whole team’s growth: I put my hands where I’m told to put them. The group is what matters: if you work well during the week, then the game becomes simpler. Now we focus straight away on Monday’s match against Recco and the trip to Naples.” — Domenico Ruggiero, Ortigia 1928 goalkeeper