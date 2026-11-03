Publishing: Caronia on €1 million fund for Sicilian publishers, an innovative measure to support culture

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PALERMO – A concrete turning point has arrived for the book and publishing sector in the Region of Sicily. With the approval of the implementing decree in the Budget Committee at the Sicilian Regional Assembly, the distribution of financial support for book production on the island officially begins, with a total allocation of €1 million set aside in last year’s Budget Act.

The news was announced by Marianna Caronia, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Noi Moderati, who expressed deep satisfaction at the final green light for the measure.

Wider pool of beneficiaries: focus on micro-businesses and Sicilian heritage

One of the central innovations in the measure is the redefinition of eligibility criteria to include smaller publishing houses operating in the region:

“Thanks to the amendments I proposed and which were accepted by the other members, the pool of beneficiaries now also includes businesses that reprint texts in runs of up to 200 copies. The texts must be publications closely connected to Sicily’s cultural, artistic, linguistic, social or identity heritage.” — Marianna Caronia, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (Noi Moderati)

An innovative model against educational poverty and for critical thinking

The parliamentarian highlighted the innovative scope of the measure within the Italian legislative landscape, stressing its strategic value for the younger generation: