Serie D: Syracuse awarded three extra points after successful appeal

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The sports judge has upheld the appeal by Siracusa Calcio, ruling that Licata Calcio forfeited the match 0-3. The judges found that the player Domenico Anzelmo had been irregularly included: he was listed as number 28 and played from the first minute in the match two weeks ago against Syracuse. The player in question had no right to take part because his registration had not been completed. The match on the pitch had been won by Licata, but at the end of the game Syracuse’s directors noticed the irregularity and immediately reported it to the sports judge, who reserved the right to decide.

With this walkover victory, Syracuse—who lost away to Avola last Sunday—now have 11 points and sit mid-table, while Licata drop to 14 points.