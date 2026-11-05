Syracuse and Sicily: new scenarios for Christian Democracy as Totò Cuffaro speaks

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PALERMO – He had declared he would not stand again and, after his latest legal troubles, had also resigned as national secretary of Christian Democracy. In fact—following the rehabilitation granted to him on 13 September 2022—the former governor Totò Cuffaro could still have carried out public and, above all, political activities. Now, however, the picture is enriched by new and essential developments set to redefine the balance of regional politics in Sicily.

The evolving situation around the figure of the former President of the Sicilian Region has a significant impact on Christian Democracy’s internal governance and on the party’s positioning within the centre-right coalition on the island.

From rehabilitation to new developments in Sicilian politics

The criminal rehabilitation obtained in September 2022 had allowed Cuffaro the full restoration of his civil and political rights, enabling him to promote and lead the project to revive Christian Democracy in Sicily and at national level.

The political movement has over time established elected representatives in various Sicilian local administrations, including the provinces of Syracuse, Catania and Palermo.

However, the founder’s recent resignation and new formal steps mark a phase of profound transition for the party, which is called upon to reorganise its leadership and its course of action on the ground.

The impact on local administrations

Developments concerning Totò Cuffaro are being followed with particular attention by all of Christian Democracy’s territorial leadership groups: