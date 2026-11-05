Agriculture: “ColtivaItalia” plan approved with over €1.1bn to support Syracuse’s produce

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – With the final approval of the ColtivaItalia measure, the Meloni government and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, have allocated over €1.1 billion to support the national agricultural sector, strengthen strategic supply chains and protect high-quality Made in Italy products. This major investment package has a direct impact on Sicily and the province of Syracuse.

Commenting on the green light for the scheme is Luca Cannata, Fratelli d’Italia MP in the Chamber, who highlights its operational impact on Syracuse’s production sector.

From Tonda Iblea olives to Femminello lemons: protection for local produce

The legislation aims to consolidate and innovate key sectors of Syracuse province’s agricultural economy:

Promoted excellence : the plan spotlights the supply chains for Tonda Iblea extra-virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, Avola almonds, Francofonte blood oranges and Syracuse Femminello lemons, as well as the citrus, fruit and vegetable and livestock sectors.

: the plan spotlights the supply chains for Tonda Iblea extra-virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, Avola almonds, Francofonte blood oranges and Syracuse Femminello lemons, as well as the citrus, fruit and vegetable and livestock sectors. Olive plan and competitiveness: dedicated tools are provided under the national olive-growing plan to help local businesses tackle the challenges of competition in national and international markets.

The legacy of the Ortigia G7 Agriculture and new measures for young people and women

Cannata drew a link between the new legislative measures and the G7 Agriculture event with DiviNazione Expo, hosted in Syracuse in September 2024:

“The G7 Agriculture in Syracuse was an extraordinary moment of international attention for our area. ColtivaItalia fits into this path, continuing a vision that sees agriculture as a strategic resource for economic development.”

Another pillar of the measure concerns generational renewal and female entrepreneurship in the primary sector, guaranteed through tools such as: