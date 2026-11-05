Political shift in Syracuse as Augusta mayor Giuseppe Di Mare joins Lega

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SYRACUSE – A dramatic shift in the political balance of the province of Syracuse. The mayor of Augusta, Giuseppe Di Mare, will officially announce on Saturday 7 November his move to Lega – Italia Federale.

The announcement of the party switch will be made at an emergency press conference called for 10am in the rooms of the Grande Albergo Alfeo in Syracuse, attended by the party’s regional, national and European leaders.

The political axis and party leaders at the Alfeo

The adherence of the first citizen of Augusta – who has a solid political bond with the deputy president of the Region of Sicily, Luca Sammartino – is a strategic move of prime importance for the Carroccio, which thus secures the leadership of one of the most significant administrative and industrial centres in the Syracuse area.

The official presentation at the Grande Albergo Alfeo will be attended by the movement’s leaders:

Luca Sammartino : deputy president of the Region of Sicily.

: deputy president of the Region of Sicily. Nino Germanà : senator and regional secretary of Lega – Italia Federale.

: senator and regional secretary of Lega – Italia Federale. Raffaele Stancanelli: MEP.

The new balance of power in the province of Syracuse

After being re-elected at the head of Augusta last May with a landslide of votes leading a civic coalition, Di Mare’s entry into Lega fills the absence of a direct reference in the halls of regional and national government.

The mayor of Augusta’s move redraws the political map of the entire province of Syracuse, decisively strengthening the Lega’s presence in local authorities and within the centre-right coalition ahead of the island’s next electoral appointments.