Violent crash on SP 18 Vittoria–Santa Croce Camerina: three cars involved and three injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Photo Franco Assenza

VITTORIA – A serious road accident occurred at around 7pm today on Provincial Road 18, the route linking Vittoria to Santa Croce Camerina. The violent multi-vehicle collision happened precisely at kilometre 4.8 and involved three cars; the causes are still under investigation by the authorities.

The circumstances of the crash proved particularly complex, requiring a large emergency response.

Emergency response and injury toll

Once the alarm was raised, 118 paramedics with three ambulances, the Fire Brigade and police quickly arrived at the scene to manage the emergency.

Three people were injured and taken to hospital after receiving initial treatment at the scene. Two others involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

Securing the scene and road surveys

The Fire Brigade secured the damaged vehicles, while the police regulated the heavily disrupted traffic and carried out the standard surveys to reconstruct what happened.