Tragedy in Palermo: 65-year-old woman killed after being hit by an Amat bus in via Marinuzzi

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A serious road accident occurred this evening in Palermo, claiming the life of a 65-year-old woman, Serafina Spera. The victim was knocked down and trapped under the wheels of a public transport bus operated by Amat on via Antonio Marinuzzi.

The circumstances of the accident at the scene were dramatic, and emergency services responded immediately.

The Fire Brigade’s intervention and investigations

To recover the 65-year-old’s body from beneath the heavy vehicle on Amat route 246, the Fire Brigade had to be called in and used a special crane.

The following responded promptly to the scene:

Municipal Police : Officers from the accident investigation unit carried out the required procedures and took measurements to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the fatal collision.

: Officers from the accident investigation unit carried out the required procedures and took measurements to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the fatal collision. Amat technicians: Company staff attended the operations and provided the necessary support for technical checks on the vehicle involved.

The area of via Marinuzzi was temporarily cordoned off to allow all rescue and formal investigation work to be carried out safely.