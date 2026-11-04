Maletto: Remembrance Day honours the fallen and Fire Brigade members Dario Ambiamonte and Giorgio Grammatico

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
MALETTO – This morning in Maletto the local community and personnel from the volunteer Fire Brigade station joined together for National Unity and Armed Forces Day, paying a deep and moving tribute to the fallen.
A central moment of the official ceremony was dedicated to remembering two heroes of the national service.
The wreath-laying in Piazza Vigili del Fuoco
During the commemorations, a laurel wreath was laid in Piazza Vigili del Fuoco in honour of Fire Brigade members Dario Ambiamonte and Giorgio Grammatico.
It was a solemn gesture to remember their ultimate sacrifice on 20 March 2018, when both lost their lives while performing an urgent technical rescue operation in the line of duty.
The volunteer station’s testimony
The active presence of the local station’s firefighters confirmed the deep bond between the community and the service:
- Service values: The ceremony bore witness to the enduring commitment to preserve and pass on the memory of those who gave their lives for the community.
- Spirit of service: The principles of duty, self-sacrifice and dedication that daily inspire every Fire Brigade member in the area were strongly reaffirmed.