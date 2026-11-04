Maletto: Remembrance Day honours the fallen and Fire Brigade members Dario Ambiamonte and Giorgio Grammatico

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MALETTO – This morning in Maletto the local community and personnel from the volunteer Fire Brigade station joined together for National Unity and Armed Forces Day, paying a deep and moving tribute to the fallen.

A central moment of the official ceremony was dedicated to remembering two heroes of the national service.

The wreath-laying in Piazza Vigili del Fuoco

During the commemorations, a laurel wreath was laid in Piazza Vigili del Fuoco in honour of Fire Brigade members Dario Ambiamonte and Giorgio Grammatico.

It was a solemn gesture to remember their ultimate sacrifice on 20 March 2018, when both lost their lives while performing an urgent technical rescue operation in the line of duty.

The volunteer station’s testimony

The active presence of the local station’s firefighters confirmed the deep bond between the community and the service: