Operation Sweet strip: police dismantle Omegle game online network. Seven arrests for child abuse – video

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – A major operation by the postal police, codenamed Sweet strip, has dismantled a dangerous online network centred on the so-called Omegle game, a platform and messaging channel designed to groom minors and issue sexually explicit challenges.

The investigators’ work led to seven remand orders in prison, 23 criminal complaints and the seizure of hundreds of gigabytes of child abuse material and videos documenting child abuse.

The “game” mechanics and erotic points

The system worked like a macabre leaderboard: adult users were randomly paired with minors via video chat and text chat. An adult would then award points based on the erotic performances and behaviour displayed by the young people:

5 points : for taking off a T-shirt in front of the camera.

: for taking off a T-shirt in front of the camera. Up to 50 points: for performing acts of self-gratification live.

To record and share the content, the network used screen recording during the video calls made specifically with the victims.

The mother’s complaint and the start of the investigation

The investigation began after a mother reported and filed a criminal complaint concerning her daughter, who had been contacted on a messaging platform. The girl had been approached by an adult and tricked and manipulated into taking part in the sexually explicit challenges.

The postal police’s digital forensics enabled them to trace the creators, administrators and users of the network, putting an end to the serious illegal activity.