Mourning in the fashion world: farewell to Carla Braccialini, the queen of playful and experimental bags

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORENCE – The worlds of fashion and Italian business are mourning the loss of Carla Braccialini, the legendary designer and founder of the eponymous handbag and accessories brand, who died in Florence on 3 November at the age of 95.

A pioneer of leather design, Carla Braccialini revolutionised the concept of the handbag in Italy and worldwide, turning a simple accessory into a pop art piece, colourful and witty.

From the 1954 vision to international success

The brand’s story began in 1954 when Carla, together with her husband Roberto, founded the family business in Florence. It was the designer herself who realised that the Italian market was ready for experimentation, leading to vibrant creations adorned with flowers, animals and butterflies, and culminating in the iconic sculptural bags with unprecedented shapes for the time, such as the famous house- and car-shaped designs.

After her husband’s death in the 1970s, the designer took over the company, supported by her three sons, Riccardo, Massimo and Lorenzo. Under her artistic and managerial leadership, the maison conquered international markets and forged prestigious partnerships, including a licensing agreement signed in 1986 to produce accessories for Vivienne Westwood.

The awards and artistic legacy

Awarded the Order of Merit for Labour in 2009 by President Giorgio Napolitano, Carla Braccialini continued to design collections until her retirement from production ten years ago. Her extraordinary personal and professional journey was retraced in the 2021 biographical book “The girl who didn’t know how to make bags”.

Since 2017, the historic Florentine brand has continued its international expansion thanks to its acquisition by the Arezzo-based company Graziella Holding.